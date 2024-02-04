NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 72,399 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,399 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3,957.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after buying an additional 1,348,299 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

