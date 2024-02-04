NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 72,399 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,399 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.