NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 73,624 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,624 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.