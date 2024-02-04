NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,156 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

