NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2,813.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162,081 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

