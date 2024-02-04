NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 12,297 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

