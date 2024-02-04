NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 3,156 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
