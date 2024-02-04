NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 60,850 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,850 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.65 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

