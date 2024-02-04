NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 68,617 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $28,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

