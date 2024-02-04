NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

