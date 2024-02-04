NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 60,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 172.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

