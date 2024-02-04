NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $11.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.08.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
