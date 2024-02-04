NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 415.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 207,122 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 99,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 199.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 356,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

