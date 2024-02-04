NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 4,195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,571.2% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 319,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

