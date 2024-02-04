NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,272 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

