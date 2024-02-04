NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,047.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.43 and a 52 week high of $1,054.57. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $975.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $951.37.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,182. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

