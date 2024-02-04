NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone worth $68,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

