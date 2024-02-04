NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 33,385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,385 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.