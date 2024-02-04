NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 33,385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,385 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.
VGSH opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
