NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 239.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,508.7%.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $73.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 623.9% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

