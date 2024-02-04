Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.91.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 68.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,127,000 after buying an additional 522,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

