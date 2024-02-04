Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.77. 1,773,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $385.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

