Northeast Investment Management Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 148,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $4,754,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. 1,201,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,887. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $159.95.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

