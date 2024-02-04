Northeast Investment Management Has $3.93 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 522.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $275.98. 536,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,965. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.31 and a 52 week high of $276.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.