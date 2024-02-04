Northeast Investment Management Has $4.97 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB remained flat at $49.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,020,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

