Northeast Investment Management Has $8.53 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. 51,718,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,994,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

