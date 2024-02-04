Northeast Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $890.66. 896,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,347. The stock has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $748.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.43. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $893.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

