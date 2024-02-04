Northeast Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,612,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,384,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

