Northeast Investment Management Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average is $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

