Northeast Investment Management Sells 63 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

