Northeast Investment Management Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kenvue by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.83. 12,678,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,121,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

