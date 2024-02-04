Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,268,265 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 2.7 %

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,421 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 610,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

