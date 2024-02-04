NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,741,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 266,603 shares during the period. NOV makes up approximately 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 9.33% of NOV worth $767,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NOV Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NOV stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 14,725,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,232. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

