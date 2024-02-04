Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.88. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 14,531 shares traded.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

