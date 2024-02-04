NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 guidance at $3.44-3.86 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $98,687,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

