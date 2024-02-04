Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %
Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
