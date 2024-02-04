Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.34.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Ridge Financial Services
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.