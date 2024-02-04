Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.81.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.78 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

