Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.

Okta Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.81.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Okta by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Okta by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Okta by 57.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

