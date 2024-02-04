Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 9,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

