OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.42 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $88.43 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00083333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001268 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

