ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

View Our Latest Report on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.