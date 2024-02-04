OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $27.06. 143,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.41. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 22.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 140.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

