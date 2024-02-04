Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of ONEX opened at C$100.96 on Wednesday. Onex has a 52 week low of C$58.71 and a 52 week high of C$107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.98.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

