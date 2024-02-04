Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 798 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

SUI opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $162.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.