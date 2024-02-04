Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 61,110 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,966 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.01 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

