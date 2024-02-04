Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

