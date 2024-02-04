Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.7 %

TTE stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.