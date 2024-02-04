Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,439 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 243.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.2 %

FMX opened at $141.04 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

