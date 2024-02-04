Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,682,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNSL opened at $395.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.46. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

