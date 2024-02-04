Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 16,859 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $614,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 48,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $8,492,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $12.58 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
